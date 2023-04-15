TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Lynn English at Masconomet (11 a.m.); Swampscott at Lynn Classical (noon); Pingree at Phillips Andover (3).
Softball — Bishop Fenwick at Latin Academy.
Boys lacrosse — Peabody at Masconomet (10 a.m.); Danvers at Wakefield (10 a.m.); St. John's Prep vs. Brunswick at Loomis Chaffee (noon); Gloucester at Swampscott (4:30).
Girls lacrosse — Marblehead at Danvers (10 a.m.); Masconomet at Peabody (10 a.m.); Phillips Andover at Pingree (3:15).
Boys tennis — Hamilton-Wenham at Beverly (9:30 a.m.).
Girls tennis — Hamilton-Wenham at Beverly (noon).
Track — St. John's Prep at Lowell Mini-Meet (11 a.m.).
Sailing — Beverly at North Shore Fleet Invitational, Manchester-by-the-Sea (9 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Bridgewater State at Salem State (DH, noon); Wentworth at Gordon (DH, noon); Roger Williams at Endicott (DH, noon).
Softball — Bridgewater State at Salem State (DH, noon); Wentworth at Gordon (DH, noon); Salve Regina at Endicott (DH, noon).
Men's lacrosse — Gordon at Western New England (4); Endicott at Nichols (4).
Women's lacrosse — Endicott at Nichols (1); Gordon at Western New England (1); Salem State at Westfield State (7).
Men's tennis — Endicott at Gordon (noon); Salem State at Castleton (1).
Men's volleyball — Endicott at NECC Championships (TBA).
Track and field — Gordon at Silfein Invitational.
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Haverhill at St. John's Prep (noon).
COLLEGE
Softball — Endicott at University of New England (11 a.m.).
Women's lacrosse — Wesleyan at Endicott (1).
Women's tennis — Endicott at Brandeis (11 a.m.).