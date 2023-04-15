TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball — Lynn English at Masconomet (11 a.m.); Swampscott at Lynn Classical (noon); Pingree at Phillips Andover (3). 

Softball — Bishop Fenwick at Latin Academy. 

Boys lacrosse — Peabody at Masconomet (10 a.m.); Danvers at Wakefield (10 a.m.); St. John's Prep vs. Brunswick at Loomis Chaffee (noon); Gloucester at Swampscott (4:30). 

Girls lacrosse — Marblehead at Danvers (10 a.m.); Masconomet at Peabody (10 a.m.); Phillips Andover at Pingree (3:15). 

Boys tennis — Hamilton-Wenham at Beverly (9:30 a.m.). 

Girls tennis — Hamilton-Wenham at Beverly (noon). 

Track — St. John's Prep at Lowell Mini-Meet (11 a.m.).

Sailing — Beverly at North Shore Fleet Invitational, Manchester-by-the-Sea (9 a.m.).

COLLEGE

Baseball — Bridgewater State at Salem State (DH, noon); Wentworth at Gordon (DH, noon); Roger Williams at Endicott (DH, noon).

Softball — Bridgewater State at Salem State (DH, noon); Wentworth at Gordon (DH, noon); Salve Regina at Endicott (DH, noon).

Men's lacrosse — Gordon at Western New England (4); Endicott at Nichols (4).

Women's lacrosse — Endicott at Nichols (1); Gordon at Western New England (1); Salem State at Westfield State (7).

Men's tennis — Endicott at Gordon (noon); Salem State at Castleton (1).

Men's volleyball — Endicott at NECC Championships (TBA).

Track and field — Gordon at Silfein Invitational. 

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball — Haverhill at St. John's Prep (noon).

COLLEGE

Softball — Endicott at University of New England (11 a.m.).

Women's lacrosse — Wesleyan at Endicott (1).

Women's tennis — Endicott at Brandeis (11 a.m.).

