TODAY'S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
Essex County Baseball League — Saugus at Middleton-Peabody (5:45).
Futures Collegiate Baseball League — Brockton Rox at North Shore Navigators (6:05).
Intertown Twilight League — Playoff semifinals, Game 1: Hamilton Generals at Rowley Rams (5:30); Manchester Mariners at Rockport Townies (5:30).
North Shore Baseball League — Playoff quarterfinals, Game 3 (if necessary): Swampscott Sox at Beverly Recs (Cooney Field, 8).
TOMORROW
SUMMER BASEBALL
Futures Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Worcester Bravehearts (6).
Intertown Twilight League — Playoff semifinals, Playoff semifinals, Game 2: Rowley Rams at Hamilton Generals (5:30); Rockport Townies at Manchester Mariners (5:30).
