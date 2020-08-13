TODAY'S SPORTS

SUMMER BASEBALL

Essex County Baseball League — Saugus at Middleton-Peabody (5:45).

Futures Collegiate Baseball League — Brockton Rox at North Shore Navigators (6:05).

Intertown Twilight League — Playoff semifinals, Game 1: Hamilton Generals at Rowley Rams (5:30); Manchester Mariners at Rockport Townies (5:30). 

North Shore Baseball League — Playoff quarterfinals, Game 3 (if necessary): Swampscott Sox at Beverly Recs (Cooney Field, 8).

 

TOMORROW

SUMMER BASEBALL

Futures Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Worcester Bravehearts (6).

Intertown Twilight League — Playoff semifinals, Playoff semifinals, Game 2: Rowley Rams at Hamilton Generals (5:30); Rockport Townies at Manchester Mariners (5:30).  

