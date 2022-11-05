TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Pingree at St. Paul's (4).
Non-playoff football — Ipswich at Whittier (10 a.m.); Winchester at Beverly (2:30).
Boys soccer — MIAA playoffs, Division 1 preliminary round: Worcester South at Peabody (3:30); Division 2 preliminary round: Marblehead at Falmouth (4).
Girls soccer — MIAA playoffs, Division 1 preliminary round: Durfee at Peabody (1); Division 1 Round of 32: Beverly at King Phillip (4); Division 4 Round of 32: Ipswich vs. Notre Dame Worcester (at Shrewsbury HS, 3).
Field hockey — Pingree at St. Paul's (3:30).
Cross country — MSTCA Frank Mooney Invitational at Wrentham Development Center (9 a.m.).
Volleyball — Division 4 first round: Stoneham at Ipswich (noon).
COLLEGE
Football — Salve Regina at Endicott (noon).
Field hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference championship: Endicott at University of New England (1).
Volleyball — Commonwealth Coast Conference championship: Endicott at Gordon (1).
Men's hockey — Endicott at Nichols (4:40).
Women’s hockey — Elmira at Salem State (3); Nichols at Endicott (5).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — MIAA playoffs, Division 1 Round of 32: Beverly at St. John's Prep (11 a.m.); Division 4 Round of 32: Hamilton-Wenham at Littleton (noon).
Girls soccer — MIAA playoffs, Division 2 Round of 32: at Masconomet (Boxford Common, 2); Division 3 Round of 32: Lynnfield at Swampscott (6); Division 4 Round of 32: at Hamilton-Wenham (Gordon College, 4).
Field hockey — MIAA playoffs, Division 2 first round: Tewksbury at Masconomet (Boxford Common, 11 a.m.).