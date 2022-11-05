TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Pingree at St. Paul's (4).

Non-playoff football — Ipswich at Whittier (10 a.m.); Winchester at Beverly (2:30).

Boys soccer — MIAA playoffs, Division 1 preliminary round: Worcester South at Peabody (3:30); Division 2 preliminary round: Marblehead at Falmouth (4).

Girls soccer — MIAA playoffs, Division 1 preliminary round: Durfee at Peabody (1); Division 1 Round of 32: Beverly at King Phillip (4); Division 4 Round of 32: Ipswich vs. Notre Dame Worcester (at Shrewsbury HS, 3).

Field hockey — Pingree at St. Paul's (3:30).

Cross country — MSTCA Frank Mooney Invitational at Wrentham Development Center (9 a.m.).

Volleyball — Division 4 first round: Stoneham at Ipswich (noon).

COLLEGE

Football — Salve Regina at Endicott (noon).

Field hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference championship: Endicott at University of New England (1).

Volleyball — Commonwealth Coast Conference championship: Endicott at Gordon (1).

Men's hockey — Endicott at Nichols (4:40).

Women’s hockey — Elmira at Salem State (3); Nichols at Endicott (5).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer —  MIAA playoffs, Division 1 Round of 32: Beverly at St. John's Prep (11 a.m.); Division 4 Round of 32: Hamilton-Wenham at Littleton (noon).

Girls soccer — MIAA playoffs, Division 2 Round of 32:  at Masconomet (Boxford Common, 2); Division 3 Round of 32: Lynnfield at Swampscott (6); Division 4 Round of 32: at Hamilton-Wenham (Gordon College, 4).

Field hockey — MIAA playoffs, Division 2 first round: Tewksbury at Masconomet (Boxford Common, 11 a.m.). 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you