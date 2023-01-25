TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Worcester Academy at Pingree (5); North Reading at Essex Tech (6:30); Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep (6:40); Beverly at Rockport (7); Gloucester at Marblehead (7:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Latin Academy (8); Swampscott at Minuteman (8); Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary’s Lynn (8); Masconomet at Danvers (Essex Sports Center, 8:50).
Girls hockey — Pingree at Newton Country Day (4:15); Gloucester at Peabody (5:15); Bishop Fenwick at Matignon (6); Masconomet at Newburyport (7); Beverly at Shawsheen (8).
Boys basketball — Pingree at Bancroft (4:30); Essex Tech at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30).
Girls basketball — Winsor at Pingree (4:30); Gloucester at Salem Academy (5:30); Newburyport at Masconomet (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at Peabody (7).
Girls skiing — at Bradford Ski Area: Hamilton-Wenham vs. North Andover (3:45).
Wrestling — Greater Lowell at Bishop Fenwick (5); Marblehead/Swampscott at Lynnfield (5:30); BC High at St. John’s Prep (6); Salem at Beverly (6:30); Danvers at Gloucester (6:30); Essex Tech/Masconomet at Andover (6:30).
Swimming — Pingree at Winsor (4); Marblehead at Swampscott (6); Beverly at Salem (7:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls hockey — Medford at Marblehead (7:30).
Girls basketball — Danvers at Billerica (7).
Boys skiing — at Bradford Ski Area (3): St. John’s Prep vs. Hamilton-Wenham & Newburyport; Masconomet vs. Haverhill & Andover.
Swimming — Peabody at Masconomet (7:30).
Gymnastics — Bishop Fenwick at Salem (7); Peabody at Beverly (7:45).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Salem State at Plymouth State (6).