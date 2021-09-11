TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Leicester at Swampscott (noon); Danvers at Tewksbury (1:30); Haverhill at Beverly (2).
Boys soccer — Concord-Carlisle at Beverly (10 a.m.); Danvers at Tewksbury (10 a.m.); Salem Academy at St. Joseph's Prep (11 a.m.); Pingree at Middlesex (3).
Girls soccer — Salem Academy at St. Joseph's Prep (9 a.m.); Beverly at Masconomet (10 a.m.).
Field hockey — Hamilton-Wenham at Haverhill (3).
Cross country — MSTCA Relays at Highland Park.
Volleyball — Salem Academy at St. Joseph's Prep (11 a.m.); Wakefield at Bishop Fenwick (12:30); Danvers at Arlington Catholic (5:15).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Endicott at WPI (noon); Salem State at Lesley (4:30); State at Gordon (7).
Women’s soccer — Eastern Nazarene at Gordon (4); Endicott at UMass Boston (4:30).
Field hockey — Salem State at Worcester State (4).
Cross country — Gordon at Endicott Invitational at Bradley Palmer State Park (11 a.m.).
Volleyball — Endicott at MIT (10:30 a.m.) and vs. Keene State at MIT (2:30); Gordon vs St. Joseph's (11 a.m.) and Colby (1) at Colby College Invitational; Northern Vermont (11 a.m.) and Plymouth State (1) at Salem State.
Golf — Endicott at Duke Nelson Invitational, Middlebury, Vt.
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls soccer — Danvers at Peabody (2).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Framingham State at Endicott (5).
Field hockey — Endicott at Trinity (noon).
Golf — Endicott at Duke Nelson Invitational, Middlebury, Vt.