TODAY'S SPORTS 

SUMMER BASEBALL

North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Philllies at Marblehead Seasiders (5).

Futures Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Nashua Silver Knights (6).

  

TOMORROW 

SUMMER BASEBALL

Futures Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Westfield Starfires (DH, 3).

North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Manchester Marlins (4:30); Beverly Recs at Rowley Nor'Easters (5); Peabody Champions at Kingston Night Owls (Haverhill Stadium, 8).

Intertown Twilight League — Rowley Rams at Beverly Giants (5:45); Hamilton Generals at Rockport Townies (6).

