TODAY'S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Philllies at Marblehead Seasiders (5).
Futures Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Nashua Silver Knights (6).
TOMORROW
SUMMER BASEBALL
Futures Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Westfield Starfires (DH, 3).
North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Manchester Marlins (4:30); Beverly Recs at Rowley Nor'Easters (5); Peabody Champions at Kingston Night Owls (Haverhill Stadium, 8).
Intertown Twilight League — Rowley Rams at Beverly Giants (5:45); Hamilton Generals at Rockport Townies (6).