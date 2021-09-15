TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Ipswich at Newburyport (4); Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (4); Excel Academy at Salem Academy (5:15).
Girls soccer — Excel Academy at Salem Academy (3:45).
Cross country — Peabody at Danvers (4); Gloucester at Swampscott (4); Salem at Winthrop (4); Prospect Hill & Pioneer I at Salem Academy (4:30).
Volleyball — Ipswich at Triton (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown (5:30); Greater Lawrence at Salem (5:30); Christo Rey at Salem Academy (6).
Golf — Matignon at Bishop Fenwick (3); Ipswich at Pentucket (3:30); Salem at Saugus (4).
Water polo — St. John’s Prep at Suffield Academy (4).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Anna Maria at Salem State (7).
Field hockey — Gordon at St. Joseph’s (6).
Women’s tennis — Western New England at Endicott (3:30); Nichols at Gordon (4).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — St. John’s Shrewsbury at St. John’s Prep (4); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (4).
Girls soccer — Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (4); Bishop Fenwick at Danvers (6:30).
Field hockey — Ipswich at Newburyport (4); Everett at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick (4).
Volleyball — Salem at Masconomet (5:30); Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (5:30).
Golf — St. Mary’s Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (3); Xaverian at St. John’s Prep (3); Danvers vs. Winthrop at Rowley (3:45); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (4);
Flag football — Boston Collegiate at Salem Academy (4:30).
COLLEGE
Golf — Endicott & Gordon at Commonwealth Coast Conference Qualifier at Old Orchard Beach, Maine (10 a.m.).
Volleyball — Salem State at Nichols (7); Rivier at Gordon (7); Endicott at Wellesley (7).