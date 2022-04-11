TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (3:30); Marblehead at Manchester Essex (4); Amesbury at Masconomet (4); St. John’s Prep at St. John’s Shrewsbury (4); Beverly at Lawrence (4:30); Saugus at Ipswich (4:30); Pingree at Brooks (4:30); Excel Academy at Salem Academy (4:30).
Softball — Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Ipswich at Amesbury (3:45); Danvers at Gloucester (4); Masconomet at Haverhill (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Swampscott (4); Pingree at Brooks (4:30).
Boys lacrosse — Peabody at Beverly (4); Salem at Saugus (4); Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (4); Swampscott at Gloucester (4:30); Marblehead at Reading (4:30); Pingree at Brooks (4:30).
Girls lacrosse — Beverly at Peabody (4); Winthrop at Marblehead (4); Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (4); Gloucester at Swampscott (4:30); Saugus at Salem (4:30); Pingree at Lexington Christian Academy (4:30); Saugus at Salem (4:30).
Boys tennis — Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (3:30); St. Mary’s Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Beverly at Marblehead (4); Winthrop at Salem (4); St. John’s Shrewsbury at St. John’s Prep (4).
Girls tennis — Bishop Fenwick at Lynnfield (3:30); Marblehead at Beverly (4); Peabody at Danvers (4); Salem at Winthrop (4); Penguin Hall at Pingree (4); Saugus at Swampscott (4:30).
Track — Triton at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Ipswich at North Reading (4:30).
COLLEGE
Women’s lacrosse — Gordon at Salem State (4).
Men’s tennis — Eastern Nazarene at Salem State (3:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Marblehead at Danvers (4); Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (4); Revere at Swampscott (5:30).
Softball — Excel Academy at Salem Academy (DH, 3:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Marblehead (4); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (4).
Boys lacrosse — Danvers at Dracut (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (4:30); St. John’s Prep at BC High (5:45).
Girls lacrosse — Masconomet at Newburyport (3:45); Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Triton at Danvers (4:30).
Boys tennis — Manchester Essex at Masconomet (4).
Girls tennis — Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (3:30); Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Newburyport at Marblehead (4).
Track — Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); St. John’s Shrewsbury at St. John’s Prep (4).
Sailing — St. John’s Prep at BC High.
Volleyball — BC High at St. John’s Prep (5); Essex Tech at Innovation (5:30).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Endicott at Gordon (3:30); Eastern Nazarene at Salem State (3:30).
Men’s lacrosse — Salem State at Plymouth State (7).
Men’s tennis — Endicott at Suffolk (3); Gordon at Salve Regina (3:30).