TODAY’S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — at Harry Ball Field, Beverly: Gloucester vs. Hamilton-Wenham (7).
District 16 Williamsport tournament — at Pine Hill, Lynn: Peabody West vs. Lynnfield (5:45).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Beverly/Salem at Marblehead/Swampscott (6); Peabody/Middleton at Haverhill (7).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Newport Gulls (6:35).
North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Powerhouse (7:30).
Intertown Twilight League — Hamilton Generals at Rowley Rams (5:45).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School League — at Plains Park, Danvers: North Reading vs. Masconomet (7); Bishop Fenwick vs. Danvers (8).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Championship game: Swampscott vs. Peabody West/Lynnfield winner (location TBA, 5:45).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Marblehead/Swampscott at Lowell (6); Peabody/Middleton at Methuen (6).
North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at North Shore Storm (7:30); Powerhouse at Peabody Champions (7:45).
Intertown Twilight League — Rowley Rams at Hamilton Generals (5:45).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Hamilton-Wenham vs. Masconomet (6); Essex Tech vs. Gloucester (7); Pingree vs. Marblehead (8); Beverly vs. Manchester Essex (9).