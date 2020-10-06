TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Swampscott at Beverly (4); Salem at Masconomet (4); St. John's Prep at St. John's Shrewsbury (4).
Girls soccer — Masconomet at Salem (4); Beverly at Swampscott (5:30).
Field hockey — Ipswich at Rockport (3:45); Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Central Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (4).
Cross country — St. John's Prep at St. John's Shrewsbury (4).
Golf — Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading (3:30); Ipswich at Manchester Essex (3:30); Peabody at Salem (4); Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (4).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Ipswich at Rockport (4).
Girls soccer — Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown (3:45); Rockport at Ipswich (4); Notre Dame Tyngsboro at Essex Tech (4).
Cross country — Commonwealth School at Salem Academy (virtual meet, 3:30); Masconomet at Beverly (4).
Golf — Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman (2:30); St. John's Prep at St. John's Shrewsbury (3:15); Rockport at Ipswich (3:30); Swampscott at Marblehead (3:30).
