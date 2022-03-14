TODAY’S SPORTS
COLLEGE
Baseball — Salem State vs. Albertus Magnus at Myrtle Beach, S.C. (DH, 9 a.m.); Endicott vs. Franklin and Marshall at Winter Haven, Fla. (2).
Softball — Endicott vs. Amherst at Clermont, Fla. (10 a.m.); Salem State vs. Franklin and Marshall at Leesburg, Fla. (5:15).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — State tournament, Division 1 state semifinals: St. John’s Prep vs. BC High at Tsongas Center, Lowell (7:45).
Girls basketball — State tournament, Division 3 state semifinals: Bishop Fenwick vs. St. Mary’s Lynn at Woburn (5).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Salem State vs. New England College at Myrtle Beach, S.C. (DH, 10 a.m.); Emerson at Gordon (3:15); Endicott vs. Keystone at Auburndale, Fla. (4:30).
Softball — Endicott vs. Eastern Connecticut State (11:15 a.m.) and Rowan (1:30) at Clermont, Fla.
Men’s lacrosse — Endicott vs. Springfield at New Brunswick, N.J. (11 a.m.).
Men’s tennis — Endicott vs. Drew (10 a.m.).
Women’s tennis — Endicott vs. Drew (10 a.m.).
Men’s volleyball — Endicott at Eastern Nazarene (7).