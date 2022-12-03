TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Division 1 Super Bowl: St. John's Prep vs. Springfield Central at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough (12:30).
Boys hockey — Holderness at Pingree (5).
Girls hockey — Pingree Tournament at Johnson Rink (3:30).
Boys basketball — Groton at Pingree (3:30).
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — Plymouth State at Salem State (2); Wentworth at Endicott (7).
Women's hockey — Wesleyan at Endicott (3).
Men's basketball — Eastern Nazarene at Salem State (1); Suffolk at Endicott (3); Nichols at Gordon (3).
Women's basketball — Nichols at Gordon (1); Suffolk at Endicott (1); Salem State at Wheaton (1).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls hockey — Pingree Tournament at Johnson Rink (9 a.m.).