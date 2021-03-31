TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball — Danvers at Winthrop (5:30); Pentucket at Ipswich (5:30); Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (5:30).

Track and field — Peabody at Marblehead (4). 

 

COLLEGE

Softball — Suffolk at Gordon (DH, 2:30); University of New England at Endicott (DH, 3).

Baseball — Gordon at Suffolk (3:30).

 Men's tennis — Curry at Endicott (3:30).

Women's tennis — Gordon at Curry (3:30).

Men's lacrosse — Nichols at Endicott (4:30). 

Men's volleyball — Endicott at Wentworth (7). .

 

 

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Danvers at Peabody (5); Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (6).

Track and field — Salem at Winthrop (3:30); Manchester Essex at Essex Tech (4).

Flag football — Pioneer II at Salem Academy (4:15 and 5:30). 

Volleyball — Marblehead at Salem (5:30); Peabody at Saugus (5:30); Essex Tech at St. Joe's (7). 

 

COLLEGE

Women's lacrosse — Endicott at Gordon (5).

Women's tennis — Curry at Endicott (3:30); Wentworth at Gordon (4).

