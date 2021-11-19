TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — State semifinals, Division 1: St. John’s Prep vs. Central Catholic at Cawley Stadium, Lowell (7); Division 5: Bishop Fenwick vs. Swampscott at Manning Field, Lynn (8).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Western New England at Endicott (6:30).
Women’s hockey — Salem State at Castleton (6).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — NEPSAC Mark Conroy Bowl: Canterbury at Pingree (1); State semifinals, Division 3: Marblehead vs. Westfield at Shrewsbury High (3).
Girls soccer — Division 4 state final at Manning Field, Lynn: Cohasset vs. Hamilton-Wenham (noon); NEPSAC Class B semifinal: Pingree at Berkshire (2).
Field hockey — Division 4 state final at Woburn High: Ipswich vs. Uxbridge (11 a.m.); NEPSAC Class C semifinals: Pingree vs. Newton Country Day at Dana Hall (2).
Volleyball — Division 4 state final at Tewksbury High School: Ipswich vs. Medway (1:30).
Cross country — All-State Meet at Wrentham Development Center.
COLLEGE
Football — NCAA Division 3 playoffs, first round: RPI at Endicott (noon).
Men’s hockey — UMass Dartmouth at Salem State (2).
Women’s hockey — Salem State at Plymouth State (2:30); Western New England at Endicott (3).
Men’s basketball — Gordon at Connecticut College (2); University of New England at Endicott (3); Salem State vs. Merchant Marine at Williams College Classic (7).
Women’s basketball — University of New England at Endicott (1); Salem State at Curry (1).