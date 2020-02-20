TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Masconomet at Melrose (11 a.m.); Bishop Fenwick at Lowell Catholic (5:10).

 

COLLEGE

Men's hockey — Framingham State at Salem State (7). 

 

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Pingree at Hebron (6).

Girls hockey — Brewster at Pingree (6).

Boys basketball — Phillips Andover at Pingree (5:15).

Girls basketball — Pingree at Lexington Christian (6).

Wrestling — State championships: Division 1 at Methuen; Division 2 at Milton; Division 3 at Wayland.

 

COLLEGE

Men's hockey — Becker at Endicott (4)

Women's hockey — University of New England at Endicott (7:15). 

Baseball — Endicott at Trinity, Texas (8).

