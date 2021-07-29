TODAY'S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
State Final Four Williamsport tournament — At Boudreau Field, Gloucester: Needham National vs. Middleboro (3:30); Opening Ceremonies (5); Peabody West vs. Pittsfield American (7).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Marblehead/Swampscott at Lynn (8)..
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Keene (6:30).
North Shore Baseball League — North Reading at Marblehead Seasiders (5:45); Kingston at Peabody Champions (7:45).
Intertown Twilight League — Topsfield at Hamilton Generals (5:45).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
State Final Four Williamsport tournament — At Boudreau Field, Gloucester: Pittsfield American vs. Needham National (5:30); Peabody West vs. Middleboro (7:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Upper Valley at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at Rowley (6); Swampscott Sox at Beverly Recs (8).
American Legion (Seniors) — Marblehead/Swampscott at Haverhill (7).
Intertown Twilight League — Hamilton Generals at Topsfield (5:45); Manchester Essex at Ipswich (5:45).
