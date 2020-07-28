TUESDAY'S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
Essex County Baseball League — Saugus at Middleton-Peabody (5:45); Andover at Salem-Beverly (Beverly High School, 5:45).
Futures Collegiate Baseball League — Westfield Starfires at North Shore Navigators (6).
North Shore Baseball League — Manchester Marlins at Peabody Champions (Twi Field, Danvers, 7:45).
WEDNESDAY
SUMMER BASEBALL
Essex County Baseball League — Peabody-Middleton at Salem-Beverly (Beverly High School, 6).
Futures Collegiate Baseball League — Nashua at North Shore Navigators (6)
North Shore Baseball League — Kingston (N.H.) Night Owls at Peabody Champions (Twi-Field, Danvers, 7:45).
||||