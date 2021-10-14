TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Peabody at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); BC High at St. John’s Prep (4); Essex Tech at Greater Lowell (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Gloucester (4:30).
Girls soccer — Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (5:30).
Field hockey — Revere at Peabody (4); Northeast at Bishop Fenwick (6); Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (6).
Flag football — Excel Academy at Salem Academy (4:30).
Volleyball — Georgetown at Ipswich (5:30); Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (5:30); Salem Academy at Prospect Hill (5:45).
Golf — Peabody at Bishop Fenwick (2:30); St. John’s Prep at Catholic Conference championship; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Beverly at Gloucester (3:45); Northeast at Essex Tech (4).
COLLEGE
Field hockey — Worcester State at Endicott (7).
Volleyball — Wentworth at Salem State (7).
Women’s tennis — Salem State at Castleton (3:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep (6); Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence (6); Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (6:30); Danvers at Swampscott (7); Peabody at Winthrop (7); Salem at Masconomet (7); Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick (7); Triton at Ipswich (7).
Boys soccer — Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (4); Marblehead at Lowell Catholic (4); Swampscott at Greater Lowell (4:30); North Andover at Danvers (6:30).
Girls soccer — Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham (4); High Mowing School at Pingree (4); Marblehead at Boston Latin Academy (4); Masconomet at Lexington (6); North Andover at Danvers (6:30).
Field hockey — Saugus at Danvers (4); Swampscott at Beverly (4); Peabody at Gloucester (4); Masconomet at Marblehead (4); Winsor at Pingree (4:30).
Volleyball — Pioneer Valley at Salem (5); Hamilton-Wenham at Beverly (5:30); Wakefield at Swampscott (5:30); Peabody at Melrose (5:30); Milton at Marblehead (5:30); Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech (5:30).
Golf — Landmark at Pingree (3:30); Saugus at Peabody (4).
Water polo — St. John’s Prep at Phillips Andover (5:30).