TUESDAY, MARCH 10
COLLEGE
Baseball — Gordon vs. Cazenovia College at Auburndale, Fla. (10 a.m.); St. Josephs, Maine at Endicott (4).
Men's lacrosse — Amherst at Endicott (4); Dean at Salem State (6).
Women's lacrosse — Salem State at Regis (7).
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — State tournament, Super 8 loser's bracket final: St. John's Prep vs. Pope Francis at Loring Arena, Framingham (7)
Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 2 North state semifinals: Beverly vs. Whitman-Hanson at TD Garden, Boston (7:15).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Gordon vs. Penn State Brandywine at Auburndale, Fla. (2:45); Brandeis at Salem State (3).
Softball — Gordon vs. Delaware Valley (4:15) and Swarthmore (6:30) at Clermont, Fla.
Men's lacrosse — Gordon at Wilkes, Penn. (4).
Women's lacrosse — Endicott at MIT (4).
Men's volleyball — Kean at Endicott (6).
