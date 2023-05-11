TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball — Kents Hill at Pingree (3:45); Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (4).

Softball — Georgetown at Ipswich (3:45); Peabody at Saugus (4); Lynn Classical at Bishop Fenwick (4); Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (4); Gloucester at Swampscott (4:30); Pioneer Charter I at Salem Academy (4:30); Pingree at Newton Country Day (4:45). 

Boys lacrosse — Ipswich at Amesbury (4); Essex Tech at Northeast (4); Revere at Salem (4); Lynnfield at Bishop Fenwick (4).

Girls lacrosse — Bishop Fenwick at Manchester Essex (4); Northeast at Essex Tech (4); Pingree at Concord Academy (4:30); Salem at Revere (5); Georgetown at Amesbury (6:15).

Boys tennis — Bishop Fenwick at Lynnfield (4); Gloucester at Swampscott (4).

Girls tennis — Ipswich at Triton (3:30); Danvers at Peabody (4); Swampscott at Gloucester (4); Lynnfield at Bishop Fenwick (4). 

Track — St. John's Prep at MSTCA Twilight Invitational.

Volleyball — Salem at Lowell Catholic (5); Essex Tech at Greater Lowell (5:30).

COLLEGE

Baseball — Commonwealth Coast Conference playoffs: Salve Regina at Endicott (noon).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball — Ipswich at Georgetown (10 a.m.); Pingree at Marianapolis (Conn.) Prep (11 a.m.); Central Catholic at Beverly (noon); Masconomet at Winthrop (2); Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (6:30).

Softball — Brunswick at Pingree (2).

Boys lacrosse — Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (11 a.m.); Swampscott at Pentucket (11:30 a.m.); Pingree at Tilton (2).

Girls lacrosse — Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham (11 a.m.); Governor's Academy at Pingree (noon).

Girls tennis — Phillips Andover at Pingree (1).

Track — Hamilton-Wenham at Andover Boosters Meet (9:30 a.m.); Ipswich at Henry Sheldon Invitational (10 a.m.); Pingree at EIL Championships, Marianapolis (Conn.) Prep (11 a.m.).

COLLEGE

Softball —  Commonwealth Coast Conference championship series: Wentworth/Western New England winner at Endicott (DH, TBA).

