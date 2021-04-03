TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Salem vs. Saugus at Blocksidge Field, Swampscott (10 a.m.); St. John's Prep at St. John's Shrewsbury (noon); Gloucester at Beverly (1); Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham (1); Masconomet at Marblehead (2).
Girls soccer — Salem Academy at Roxbury Prep (10 a.m.).
Boys soccer — Salem Academy at Roxbury Prep (noon).
COLLEGE
Men's tennis — Wentworth at Gordon (11 a.m.); Endicott at Curry (3:30).
Women's tennis — Wentworth at Gordon (11 a.m.); Endicott at Curry (noon).
Baseball — Endicott at Suffolk (DH, noon); Gordon at Wentworth (DH, noon).
Softball — Gordon at Nichols (DH, noon); Suffolk at Endicott (DH, noon).
Men's volleyball — Northern Vermont-Johnson at Endicott (DH, 1).
Women's lacrosse — Gordon at Curry (4).
SUNDAY, APRIL 4
None scheduled.
||||