TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Salem vs. Saugus at Blocksidge Field, Swampscott (10 a.m.); St. John's Prep at St. John's Shrewsbury (noon); Gloucester at Beverly (1); Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham (1); Masconomet at Marblehead (2).

Girls soccer — Salem Academy at Roxbury Prep (10 a.m.).

Boys soccer — Salem Academy at Roxbury Prep (noon).

 

COLLEGE

Men's tennis — Wentworth at Gordon (11 a.m.); Endicott at Curry (3:30).

Women's tennis — Wentworth at Gordon (11 a.m.); Endicott at Curry (noon).

Baseball — Endicott at Suffolk (DH, noon); Gordon at Wentworth (DH, noon).

Softball — Gordon at Nichols (DH, noon); Suffolk at Endicott (DH, noon).

Men's volleyball — Northern Vermont-Johnson at Endicott (DH, 1).

Women's lacrosse — Gordon at Curry (4).

 

 

SUNDAY, APRIL 4

None scheduled.

 

||||

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you