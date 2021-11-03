TODAY’S SPORTS
TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — State tournament, Division 1 preliminary round: Springfield Central at Beverly (3); Peabody at Belmont (TBA); Division 2 preliminary round: Marblehead at Mansfield (TBA); Division 4 preliminary round: Bay Path at Ipswich (TBA).
Girls soccer — State tournament, Division 1 preliminary round: Methuen at Beverly (7); Division 3 preliminary round: Essex Tech at East Bridgewater (TBA).
Field hockey — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Beverly at Franklin (6:30); Division 2 first round: Marlborough at Masconomet (2:30); Minnechaug at Bishop Fenwick (2:30); Marblehead at Norwood (2:30); Westfield at Danvers (5).
Volleyball — State tourney, Div. 2 first round: Marblehead at Notre Dame Hingham (5); Division 3 first round: Gr.Lowell Tech at Essex Tech (5); Pembroke/Commerce winner at Fenwick (5).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Salem State at Framingham State (7:40).
Field hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Western New England at Endicott (6).