TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Brooks/Pingree Christmas Tournament: Hebron at Pingree (9 a.m.); North Yarmouth Academy at Pingree (5); Rockport at Essex Tech (12:10); Winthrop at Danvers (2); Latin Academy at Swampscott (2:30); Masconomet at Marblehead (4:30); Bishop Fenwick at King Philip (5:30); St. John's Prep at Hingham (6); Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading (7:20).
Girls hockey — Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey Tournament (10 a.m. and 6 p.m.); Shawsheen at Peabody (4); Matignon at Bishop Fenwick (Essex Sports Center, 6:20); Beverly at Marblehead (6:30).
Boys basketball — Belchertown at Swampscott (4:30).
Girls basketball — School of the Holy Child at Pingree (9 a.m.).
Wrestling — Beverly & Marblehead/Swampscott at Wayland Tournament (9 a.m.); Salem & Essex Tech/Masconomet at Wilmington Tournament (9 a.m.); Bishop Fenwick at Tyngsboro Big Red Tournament (10 a.m.).
Swimming — Northeastern Conference Dive Meet at Peabody YMCA (1); Cape Ann League Dive Meet at Peabody YMCA (2:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Brooks/Pingree Christmas Tournament at Johnson Rink, South Hamilton (9 or 11 a.m.).