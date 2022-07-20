TODAY’S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
Section 4 Williamsport tournament — Pool Play at Wyoma, Lynn: Gloucester vs. Reading (5:30); Peabody West vs. Andover (7:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Keene at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
North Shore Baseball League — Rowley at Swampscott Sox (7); Northeast at Beverly Recs (7).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
Section 4 Williamsport tournament — Pool Play at Wyoma, Lynn: Gloucester vs. Andover (5:30); Peabody West vs. Reading (7:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Lowell vs. Middleton/Peabody at St. John’s Prep (5:30).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Keene (6:30).
North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Storm at Peabody Champions (7:45).
Intertown Twilight League — Ipswich Chiefs at Hamilton Generals (5:45).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Beverly vs Peabody (6:30); Danvers vs. Essex Tech (7:30); North Reading vs. Hamilton-Wenham (8:30).