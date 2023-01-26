TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls hockey — Medford at Marblehead (7:30).

Girls basketball — Gloucester at Salem Academy (5:30); Newburyport at Masconomet (6); Danvers at Billerica (7).

Boys skiing — at Bradford Ski Area (3): St. John’s Prep vs. Hamilton-Wenham & Newburyport; Masconomet vs. Haverhill & Andover.

Wrestling — Beverly at Northeast Metro (5); Marblehead/Swampscott at Lynnfield (6:30).

Swimming — Marblehead vs. Swampscott at Jewish Community Center (6); Peabody at Masconomet (7:30).

Gymnastics — Bishop Fenwick at Salem (7); Peabody at Beverly (7:45).

COLLEGE

Men’s hockey — Salem State at Plymouth State (6).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Pingree at Groton (5:30).

Boys basketball — Essex Tech at Lynn Tech (5:30); Ipswich at Rockport (6:30); Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Salem Academy at Danvers (6:30); St. John’s Prep at BC High (6:30); Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Peabody at Beverly (7); Marblehead at Salem (7); Gloucester at Swampscott (7).

Girls basketball — Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (5:30); Swampscott at Gloucester (6); Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (6:30); Rockport at Ipswich (6:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (6:30); Beverly at Peabody (7); Salem at Marblehead (7).

Skiing — Pingree at Wachusett Mountain (4:30).

Wrestling — Commonwealth Cup: Framingham, Ashland & Central Catholic at St. John’s Prep (6).

Swimming — Salem at Lynn English (4).

COLLEGE

Men’s hockey — Endicott at Curry (7).

Women’s hockey — Salem State at Castleton (6); Curry at Endicott (7).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you