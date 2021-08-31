TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL 

Golf — Danvers at Swampscott (3:45); Marblehead at Peabody (4).

TOMORROW 

HIGH SCHOOL

Golf — Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (3:30).

COLLEGE

Men’s soccer — UMass Dartmouth at Salem State (4); Framingham State at Gordon (7).

Women’s soccer — WPI at Salem State (5); Endicott at Clark (7:30).

Field hockey — Babson at Endicott (6); Gordon at MIT (6); Salem State at Lasell (6).

Cross country — Battle of the North Shore: Endicott at Gordon (4:45).

Volleyball — Colby-Sawyer at Gordon (6); Salem State at Eastern Nazarene (7); Southern Maine at Endicott (7).

Women’s tennis — Gordon at Colby Sawyer (3:30).

Golf — Gordon at Northern Vermont Invitational, Stowe, Vt. 

