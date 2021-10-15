TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep (6); Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence (6); Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (6:30); Danvers at Swampscott (7); Peabody at Winthrop (7); Salem at Masconomet (7); Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick (7); Triton at Ipswich (7).
Boys soccer — Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (4); Marblehead at Lowell Catholic (4); Swampscott at Greater Lowell (4:30); North Andover at Danvers (6:30).
Girls soccer — Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham (4); High Mowing School at Pingree (4); Marblehead at Boston Latin Academy (4); Masconomet at Lexington (6); North Andover at Danvers (6:30).
Field hockey — Saugus at Danvers (4); Swampscott at Beverly (4); Peabody at Gloucester (4); Masconomet at Marblehead (4); Winsor at Pingree (4:30).
Volleyball — Pioneer Valley at Salem (5); Hamilton-Wenham at Beverly (5:30); Wakefield at Swampscott (5:30); Peabody at Melrose (5:30); Milton at Marblehead (5:30); Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech (5:30).
Golf — Landmark at Pingree (3:30); Saugus at Peabody (4).
Water polo — St. John’s Prep at Phillips Andover (5:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Marblehead at Beverly (10 a.m.); Pingree at Wilbraham Monson (3:30).
Boys soccer — Salem Academy at Community Charter School of Cambridge (10 a.m.); North Andover at St. John’s Prep (2); Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Haverhill at Swampscott (3:30).
Girls soccer — Salem Academy at Community Charter School of Cambridge (10 a.m.); Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang (10 a.m.); Haverhill at Swampscott (1).
Field hockey — Pingree at Dexter Southfield (1); Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (2).
Cross country — Catholic Memorial Invitational at Franklin Park (9 a.m.).
Volleyball — Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick (11 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Football — Endicott at Husson (1).
Men’s soccer — Salem State at Worcester State (noon); Suffolk at Endicott (4); Gordon at Salve Regina (7).
Women’s soccer — Suffolk at Endicott (noon); Worcester State at Salem State (1).
Field hockey — University of New England at Endicott (1); Gordon at Roger Williams (3).
Cross country — Gordon & Endicott at Suffolk Invitational (1:45).
Volleyball — Gordon at Wheaton (noon); Endicott at Roger Williams (1); Salem State at MCLA (1).
Women’s tennis — Endicott at Assumption (noon); Gordon at Suffolk (noon); Salem State at Clark (1).
Men’s tennis — Endicott at Assumption (noon).
Golf — Endicott at NEIGA Championship, Day 1.