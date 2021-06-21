TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 2 North quarterfinals: Concord-Carlisle at Beverly (3:30); Bedford at Marblehead (4).
Wrestling — State tournament, Division 1 North final: Methuen at St. John's Prep (4).
SUMMER BASEBALL
NECBL — North Shore Navigators at Vermont Mountaineers (6:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — State tournament, Division 1 North quarterfinals: Westford Academy at St. John's Prep (4); Division 2 North quarterfinals: Danvers at Marblehead (4); Masconomet at Shawsheen (7); Division 3 North quarterfinals: Watertown at Bishop Fenwick (4:30); Division 4 North quarterfinals: Lowell Catholic at Hamilton-Wenham (4);
Softball — State tournament, Division 1 North quarterfinals: Methuen at Peabody (4:30); Division 2 North quarterfinals: Danvers at Bedford (5:30).
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 North quarterfinals: North Andover at St. John's Prep (5); Division 3 North quarterfinals: Bishop Fenwick at Newburyport (TBA).
Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 North quarterfinals: Central Catholic at Masconomet (4); Danvers at Reading (TBA); Division 3 North quarterfinals: Swampscott at Austin Prep (4); Tyngsboro at Ipswich (4:30); Manchester Essex at Essex Tech (6).
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 3 North semifinals: Hamilton-Wenham at Lynnfield (4).
Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 2 North semifinals: Masconomet vs. Winchester at Reading (2); Marblehead at Newburyport (3); Division 3 North semifinals: Swampscott at Manchester Essex (5).
Agganis All-Star Games — All-Star Football Game at Manning Field (6:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
NECBL — North Shore Navigators at Upper Valley Nighthawks (6).