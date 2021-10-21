TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer — Ipswich at Triton (3:45); Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (4); Salem Academy at Pioneer I (6); Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (6).

Girls soccer — Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Triton at Ipswich (3:45); Danvers at Beverly (4); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (4); Salem Academy at Pioneer I (6).

Field hockey — Marblehead at Austin Prep (3:30); North Reading at Bishop Fenwick (4).

Volleyball — Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (5:30).

Golf — Lincoln-Sudbury at St. John’s Prep (3).

COLLEGE

Field hockey — WPI at Gordon (7).

Volleyball — Endicott at Emerson (7).

Women’s tennis — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Gordon at Endicott (2).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Georgetown at Essex Tech (6); Pentucket at Ipswich (6:30); Masconomet at Danvers (7); Salem at Winthrop (7); Gloucester at Peabody (7); St. John’s Prep at BC High (7); Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick (7).

Boys soccer — Salem at Chelsea (4); Essex Tech at Masconomet (4); Saugus at Swampscott (4); Bishop Fenwick at Malden Catholic (6);

Girls soccer — Chelsea at Salem (6:30).

Field hockey — Masconomet at Beverly (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (5:30).

Volleyball — Pingree at Brooks (4:30); Beverly at Hamilton-Wenham (5:30); Salem at St. Mary’s Lynn (5:30); Ipswich at Marblehead (5:30); Arlington Catholic at Swampscott (5:30); Essex Tech at Greater Lowell (5:30); Pioneer II at Salem Academy (6).

Water polo — St. John’s Prep at Andover (4:15).

