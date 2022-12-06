TODAY'S SPORTS
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — Salem State at Connecticut College (7).
Men's basketball — Emerson at Salem State (7); Endicott at University of New England (7:30); Gordon at Salve Regina (7:30).
Women's basketball — Gordon at Salve Regina (5:30); Endicott at University of New England (5:30).
*
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Pingree at Berwick (4:15).
Girls hockey — Newton Country Day at Pingree (5).
Boys basketball — Dexter Southfield at Pingree (5).
Girls basketball — Dana Hall at Pingree (3:30).
Swimming — Pingree at Phillips Exeter (4:30).
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — Endicott at Wesleyan (7).