TODAY'S SPORTS

COLLEGE

Men's hockey — Salem State at Connecticut College (7).

Men's basketball — Emerson at Salem State (7); Endicott at University of New England (7:30); Gordon at Salve Regina (7:30).

Women's basketball — Gordon at Salve Regina (5:30); Endicott at University of New England (5:30).

*

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Pingree at Berwick (4:15).

Girls hockey — Newton Country Day at Pingree (5).

Boys basketball — Dexter Southfield at Pingree (5).

Girls basketball — Dana Hall at Pingree (3:30).

Swimming — Pingree at Phillips Exeter (4:30).

COLLEGE

Men's hockey — Endicott at Wesleyan (7).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you