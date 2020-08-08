SATURDAY'S SPORTS

SUMMER BASEBALL

North Shore Baseball League — Swampsott Sox at Marblehead (5).

Futures Collegiate Baseball League — Westfield at North Shore Navigators (6:05). 

SUNDAY 

SUMMER BASEBALL

Essex County Baseball League — 

Futures Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at New Britain (1:35).

Intertown Twilight League — Rockport at Beverly (5:45).

North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at North Shore Phillies (5:30); Swampscott Sox at Peabody Champions (Twi Field in Danvers, 7). 

