TODAY'S SPORTS

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

District 15 Williamsport tournament — at Danvers American: Amesbury vs. Hamilton-Wenham (5:30); Danvers American vs. Middleton (6)

 

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — Keene at North Shore Navigators (6:35).

North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at Manchester (7:45); Marblehead Seasiders at North Shore Phillies (8).

American Legion (Seniors) — Newburyport at Beverly/Salem (6); Lynn at Marblehead/Swampscott (7).

Intertown Twilight League — Topsfield at Rowley (5:45).

 

TOMORROW

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

District 15 Williamsport tournament — Final Four at Danvers American: Teams TBA, games scheduled for 5:30 & 6.

 

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — Upper Valley at North Shore Navigators (6:35).

North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Kingston (6); Manchester at Peabody Champions (7:45); Northeast Tide at Beverly Recs (8).

Intertown Twilight League — Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (5:45).

American Legion (Seniors) — Middleton/Peabody at Marblehead/Swampscott (6).

 

