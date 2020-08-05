TODAY'S SPORTS

SUMMER BASEBALL

Essex County Baseball League — Middleton-Peabody at Haverhill (5).

Futures Collegiate Baseball League — Nashua Silver Knights at North Shore Navigators (6:05).

Intertown Twilight League — Ipswich at Rowley (5:45).

North Shore Baseball League — Northeast Tides at Marblehead (5); North Shore Storm at Peabody Champions (7:45); Swampscott at Kingston (8).

 

TOMORROW

SUMMER BASEBALL

Essex County Baseball League — Middleton-Peabody at Methuen (7)

Futures Collegiate Baseball League — Nashua at North Shore Navigators (6:05).

Intertown Twilight League — Manchester Essex at Hamilton Generals (5:45).

