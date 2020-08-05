TODAY'S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
Essex County Baseball League — Middleton-Peabody at Haverhill (5).
Futures Collegiate Baseball League — Nashua Silver Knights at North Shore Navigators (6:05).
Intertown Twilight League — Ipswich at Rowley (5:45).
North Shore Baseball League — Northeast Tides at Marblehead (5); North Shore Storm at Peabody Champions (7:45); Swampscott at Kingston (8).
TOMORROW
SUMMER BASEBALL
Essex County Baseball League — Middleton-Peabody at Methuen (7)
Futures Collegiate Baseball League — Nashua at North Shore Navigators (6:05).
Intertown Twilight League — Manchester Essex at Hamilton Generals (5:45).
||||