TODAY'S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — Final Four elimination game at Harry Ball Field, Beverly: Danvers American vs. Manchester Essex (7).
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Peabody West vs. Lynnfield (completion of suspended game) at Pine Hill, Lynn (5:45); Swampscott vs. East Lynn at Peabody West (5:45).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at North Adams (6:30).
Intertown Twilight League — Rockport at Manchester (5:45).
American Legion (Seniors) — Middleton/Peabody at Beverly/Salem (6); Lawrence at Marblehead/Swampscott (7).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — Championship at Harry Ball Field, Beverly: Gloucester vs. Danvers American/Manchester Essex winner (7).
District 16 Williamsport tournament — West Lynn vs. Peabody West/Lynnfield loser at East Lynn (5:45).
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Beverly Recs (8).
Intertown Twilight League — Hamilton-Wenham at Rowley (5:45).
American Legion (Seniors) — Andover at Beverly/Salem (6).
||||