TODAY'S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — Final Four at Danvers American: Danvers American vs. Manchester Essex (5:30); Gloucester vs. Amesbury (6).
District 16 Williamsport tournament — At Wyoma: Pine Hill vs. Saugus (5:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Upper Valley at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Kingston (6); Manchester at Peabody Champions (7:45); Northeast Tide at Beverly Recs (8).
Intertown Twilight League — Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (5:45).
American Legion (Seniors) — Middleton/Peabody at Marblehead/Swampscott (6).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Winthrop at Wyoma (5:45); West Lynn vs Pine Hill/Saugus winner (5:45).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Sanford (6:30).
North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at North Shore Freedom (5:30); Swampscott Sox at North Shore Storm (6).
Intertown Twilight League — Beverly Giants at Ipswich (5:45).
American Legion (Seniors) — Middleton/Peabody at Haverhill (7).
