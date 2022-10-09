TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — St. Joseph Prep at Salem Academy (9 a.m.); Beverly at Marblehead (10 a.m.); Danvers at Masconomet (10 a.m.); Winthrop at Swampscott (10 a.m.); Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket (11 a.m.); Ipswich at Lynnfield (1).
Girls soccer — Swampscott at Winthrop (10 a.m.); St. Joseph Prep at Salem Academy (11 a.m.); Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham (1); Lynnfield at Ipswich (1); Masconomet at Danvers (6).
Field hockey — Saugus at Beverly (10 a.m.); Swampscott at Peabody (10 a.m.); Gloucester at Masconomet (Boxford Commons, 10 a.m.).
Golf — Peabody at Winthrop (2); Danvers vs. St. John's Prep at Ipswich Country Club (2:45).
Volleyball — Masconomet at Beverly (5:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Salem Academy at Salem (4); St. Mary's Lynn at Essex Tech (4); Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang (4).
Girls soccer — Essex Tech at Shawsheen (4); Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick (4).
Field hockey — Danvers at Marblehead (4); Masconomet at St. Mary's Lynn (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket (4); Ipswich at Lynnfield (6).
Cross country — Bishop Feehan & St. Joseph Prep at Bishop Fenwick (4); St. John's Prep at BC High (4).
Volleyball — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang (5:15); Newburyport at Ipswich (5:30); Triton at Hamilton-Wenham (5:30); Marblehead at Peabody (5:30); Excel Academy at Salem Academy (6).
Golf — Peabody at Bishop Fenwick (3); St. John's Prep at Xaverian (3:15); Malden/Revere at Salem (4); Swampscott at Beverly (4); Danvers at Gloucester (4).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Nichols at Endicott (7); UNE at Gordon (7).
Women’s soccer — Nichols at Endicott (4); UNE at Gordon (4).
Field hockey — Plymouth State at Salem State (6).
Volleyball — Endicott at University of New England (7); Salem State at Framingham State (7).
Women’s tennis — Salem State at Bridgewater State (3).