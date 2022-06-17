TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Softball — State tournament, Division 1 championship game at UMass Amherst: Division 1, Peabody vs. Taunton (5:30).

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) — Chelmsford at Beverly/Salem (6).

NECBL — North Shore Navigators at Vermont (6:30).

North Shore Baseball League — Marblehead at Beverly Recs (7).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 semifinals: St. John’s Prep vs. Hingham at Burlington (10:30 a.m.).

Girls tennis — State championships at duPont Athletic Center, MIT: Division 2, Masconomet vs. Westborough (11:30 a.m.); Division 4, Hamilton-Wenham vs. Wareham (2).

SUMMER BASEBALL

NECBL — Newport at North Shore Navigators (6:35).

North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Phillies at Marblehead (5).

