TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Softball — State tournament, Division 1 championship game at UMass Amherst: Division 1, Peabody vs. Taunton (5:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Chelmsford at Beverly/Salem (6).
NECBL — North Shore Navigators at Vermont (6:30).
North Shore Baseball League — Marblehead at Beverly Recs (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 semifinals: St. John’s Prep vs. Hingham at Burlington (10:30 a.m.).
Girls tennis — State championships at duPont Athletic Center, MIT: Division 2, Masconomet vs. Westborough (11:30 a.m.); Division 4, Hamilton-Wenham vs. Wareham (2).
SUMMER BASEBALL
NECBL — Newport at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Phillies at Marblehead (5).