TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep (4); Essex Tech at Greater Lowell (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (4:45); Ipswich at Rockport (6:30).
Softball — Salem at Danvers (4); Roxbury Prep at Salem Academy (DH, 4); Essex Tech at Greater Lowell (4).
Boys lacrosse — Salem at Peabody (4); Beverly at Swampscott (4); Masconomet at Saugus (4); Triton at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Marblehead at Danvers (5); St. John’s Prep at Catholic Memorial (5:30).
Girls lacrosse — Swampscott at Beverly (4); Danvers at Marblehead (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Triton (4:30); Saugus at Masconomet (4:30); Salem at Peabody (6:30).
Girls tennis — Hamilton-Wenham at Triton (4:15).
Volleyball — Salem at Essex Tech (5).
Track — Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (4).
Rugby — Lincoln-Sudbury at St. John’s Prep (5:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Salem at Beverly (4); Marblehead at Masconomet (4); Swampscott at Saugus (4); Peabody at Gloucester (4) Pingree at Landmark (4); Winthrop at Danvers (4:30).
Softball — Pentucket at Ipswich (3:45); Swampscott at Marblehead (4); Winthrop at Peabody (4); Masconomet at Gloucester (4); North Reading at Hamilton-Wenham (4:15); Saugus at Beverly (4:30).
Boys lacrosse — Salem at Swampscott (4); Essex Tech at Mystic Valley (4); Amesbury at Ipswich (4:30).
Girls lacrosse — Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (4); Swampscott at Salem (4).
Boys tennis — Rockport at Ipswich (3:30); Swampscott at Beverly (4); Salem at Gloucester (4); Winthrop at Danvers (4:30); Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (4:15).
Girls tennis — Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick (3); Masconomet at Saugus (3:45); Beverly at Swampscott (4); Gloucester at Salem (4); Danvers at Winthrop (4); Academy at Penguin Hall at Pingree (4).
Track — Pingree at Landmark (3:30); Swampscott at Beverly (4).
Wrestling — Essex Tech at Mystic Valley (4:15); Danvers at Beverly (4:30); Marblehead/Swampscott at Salem (4:30); Masconomet at Saugus/Peabody (4:30).
Volleyball — Innovation Academy at Salem (4); Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep (5:30).
