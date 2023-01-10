TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Bishop Fenwick vs. Archbishop Williams at Fenway Park (scrimmage, 6:30).
Boys basketball — Essex Tech at Innovation (4); Prospect Hill at Salem Academy (5:45); BC High at St. John's Prep (6:30); Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); North Reading at Ipswich (6:30); Winthrop at Danvers (7); Marblehead at Peabody (7); Salem at Masconomet (7).
Girls basketball — Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (5:30); Danvers at Winthrop (6); Georgetown at Beverly (6:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (6:30); Ipswich at North Reading (6:30); Peabody at Marblehead (7); Masconomet at Salem (7); Rockport at Swampscott (7).
Indoor track — Bishop Fenwick at Tri-County League Meet, Reggie Lewis Center (4:30); Ipswich vs. Essex Tech at New Balance Center (5); Hamilton-Wenham vs. Amesbury at New Balance Track (5).
Boys skiing — at Bradford Ski Area (3): St. John's Prep vs. Hamilton-Wenham & Newburyport; Masconomet vs. Haverhill & Newburyport.
Swimming — Salem at Danvers (7); Marblehead at Beverly (7:30); Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading (8).
Gymnastics — Peabody at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30).
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — Suffolk at Salem State (7).
Men's basketball — Gordon at Curry (7:30); Endicott at Nichols (7:30).
Women's basketball — Gordon at Curry (5:30); Endicott at Nichols (5:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — St. John's Prep at St. John's Shrewsbury (5); Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket (5); North Yarmouth Academy at Pingree (5); Minuteman at Essex Tech (6:30); Danvers at Marblehead (7:30).
Girls hockey — Pingree at Groton (4); Bishop Fenwick at Peabody (5:15); Masconomet at Winthrop (6:10); Beverly at Medford (7).
Boys basketball — Pingree at Roxbury Latin (5:30); Lawrence at Beverly (7); Shawsheen at Essex Tech (7).
Girls basketball — Prospect Hill at Salem Academy (5:45).
Indoor track — Saugus & Winthrop at Danvers (4:30); Swampscott & Gloucester at Peabody (7).
Wrestling — Salem at Danvers (5); Triton at Marblehead/Swampscott (5:30); St. John's Prep at Malden Catholic (6); Beverly at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Peabody at Gloucester (6:30); Essex Tech/Masconomet at Greater Lowell (6:30).
Swimming — St. John's Prep at St. John's Shrewsbury (Clark University pool, Worcester, 6:30); Triton at Ipswich (7:30).
COLLEGE
Men's basketball — Salem State at Westfield State (5:30).
Women's basketball — Salem State at Westfield State (7:30).