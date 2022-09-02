FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

COLLEGE

Volleyball — MIT at Gordon (7).

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

COLLEGE

Football — Endicott at St. Lawrence (1).

Men’s soccer — MIT at Endicott (1); Wheaton at Salem State (1); Norwich at Gordon (7).

Women’s soccer — Montclair State at Gordon (1); Salem State at UMass Dartmouth (4).

Field hockey — Endicott at Marywood, N.Y. (1:30).

Volleyball — Oglethorpe at Gordon (1); Salem State at Wheaton (3); Lasell at Gordon (5).

Women’s tennis — Endicott at Colby-Sawyer (1); Gordon at Simmons (noon); Endicott at Colby-Sawyer (1).

