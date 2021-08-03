TODAY'S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Marblehead Seasiders at Peabody Champions (7:45); Northeast Tide at Beverly Recs (8).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Division playoff: North Shore Navigators at Vermont (6:30)
American Legion (Seniors) — Marblehead/Swampscott at Lawrence (7:30).
Intertown Twilight League — Hamilton Generals at Manchester (5:45).
TOMORROW
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Northeast Regional at Fitton Field, Worcester: Beverly/Salem vs. Bangor, Maine (4:30).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Playoffs, match-ups TBD
Intertown Twilight League — Beverly at Topsfield (5:45); Ipswich at Rowley (5:45).
