TODAY’S SPORTS

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

District 16 Williamsport tournament — Peabody West vs. West Lynn (MacArthur Park, 5:45).

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Adams at North Shore Navigators (6:35).

North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at North Reading (6), Marblehead at Peabody Champions (7:45).

Intertown Twilight League — Manchester Essex at Hamilton Generals (5:45).

SUMMER BASKETBALL

North Shore HS Girls Basketball League — Bishop Fenwick vs. Beverly (6:30); Danvers vs. Hamilton-Wenham (7:30); Manchester Essex vs. Masconomet (8:30).

TOMORROW

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

District 15 Williamsport tournament — Pool play at Tapley Park, Danvers: Amesbury vs. Middleton (5:30), Topsfield vs. Danvers National (7:30); Pool play at Beverly: Ipswich vs. Beverly (5:30); Pool play at Patton Park, Hamilton: Hamilton-Wenham vs. Gloucester (5:30).

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Martha’s Vineyard (7:05).

North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at Rowley (6), Northeast at Beverly Recs (7).

