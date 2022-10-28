TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Essex Tech at Georgetown (5:30); Marblehead at Danvers (6:30); Swampscott at Masconomet (6:30); Salem at Peabody (6:30); Ipswich at Newburyport (6:30); Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick (7); St. John’s Prep at St. John’s Shrewsbury (7).
Boys soccer — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang (3:30); Pingree at Bancroft (3:45); Marblehead at Swampscott (4).
Girls soccer — Bishop Fenwick at Marblehead (4); Peabody at Winthrop (4); Dexter Southfield at Pingree (4:45); Swampscott at Wilmington (6).
Field hockey — Triton at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Masconomet at Manchester Essex (3:45); Pingree at Austin Prep (4:30).
Cross country — Salem Academy at Excel Academy (2:15).
Volleyball — Winsor at Pingree (4:30); Billerica at Danvers (5:15); Peabody at Central Catholic (5:30); Ipswich at Marblehead (6); Salem Academy at Salem (6).
Golf — Pingree at Beaver Country Day (3:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Salem State at Endicott (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — North Reading at Hamilton-Wenham (1); Hamden Hall at Pingree (5).
Boys soccer — Newburyport at Beverly (10 a.m.); Central Catholic at St. John’s Prep (10 a.m.); Holderness at Pingree (3).
Girls soccer — Essex Tech at Lynn Classical (10 a.m.); Beverly at Haverhill (11 a.m.); North Reading at Bishop Fenwick (noon).
Field hockey — Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (10 a.m.); Ipswich at Swampscott (noon); Bishop Fenwick at Danvers (12:30); Proctor at Pingree (3).
Cross country — Northeastern Conference championships at Stage Fort Park, Gloucester (9 a.m.); Cape Ann League Championships at Wrentham Development Center (2:45 girls, 3:15 boys).
COLLEGE
Football — Endicott at Curry (1).
Women’s hockey — Southern Maine at Endicott (3).
Men’s hockey — Norwich at Endicott (7).
Men’s soccer — CCC Quarterfinals: Gordon at Salve Regina (TBA); Salem State at Westfield State (noon).
Women’s soccer — Westfield at Salem State (3).
Field hockey — Western New England at Gordon (noon); Eastern Connecticut State at Salem State (noon); Nichols at Endicott (1).
Cross country — CCC Championship at Rotary St. Park Biddeford, Me.
Volleyball — Endicott at Gordon (10 a.m.); Salem State at Fitchburg State (1); Plymouth State at Gordon (2).