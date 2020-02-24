TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 1 North first round: Peabody at Cambridge (7); Division 2 North first round: Salem at Winchester (7).
Girls basketball — State tournament, Division 2 North first round: Danvers at Tewksbury (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — State tournament, Division 2 North first round: Danvers vs. Lincoln-Sudbury at Watertown (5:30); Masconomet vs. Stoneham at Woburn (6); Marblehead vs. Wilmington at Chelmsford Forum (7).
Girls hockey — State tournament, Division 1 North preliminary round: Duxbury at Masconomet (4); Division 2 North preliminary round: Winchester at Bishop Fenwick (5:15).
Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 3 North first round: Swampscott at Hamilton-Wenham (7); Division 4 North first round: Bishop Fenwick vs. Maimonides at Brookline High (7).
Girls basketball — State tournament, Division 1 North first round: Beverly at Central Catholic (7);
Indoor track — State Pentathlon at Reggie Lewis Track & Field Center, Roxbury (3).
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — Salem State at Plymouth State (6).
Men's basketball — Commonwealth Coast Conference quarterfinals: Gordon at Western New England (7).
Women's basketball — Commonwealth Coast Conference quarterfinals: Curry at Endicott (7); Gordon at University of New England (7).
