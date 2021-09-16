TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Essex Tech at Blue Hills (4); Danvers at Haverhill (5); Marblehead at Lynn Classical (6); Masconomet at Peabody (7); Beverly at North Andover (7); Lynn English at Swampscott (7); Ipswich at Lowell Catholic (7).
Boys soccer — Hamilton-Wenham at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Masconomet at Peabody (4); Saugus at Salem (4); Swampscott at Danvers (5:30).
Girls soccer — Peabody at Masconomet (4); Salem at Saugus (4); Gloucester at Marblehead (4).
Field hockey — Masconomet at Andover (4); Everett at Peabody (4); Beverly at Central Catholic (7:30).
Cross country — Peabody at Danvers (4).
Volleyball — Pingree at Governor's Academy (4:30); Beverly at Danvers (5:30); Bishop Fenwick at Masconomet (5:30); Swampscott at Peabody (5:30); Marblehead at Austin Prep (5:30); Pentucket at Ipswich (5:30); Whittier at Essex Tech (5:30); North Reading at Hamilton-Wenham (5:45).
Golf — Triton at Essex Tech (4);
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Curry at Endicott (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Watertown at Hamilton-Wenham (1); Central Catholic at St. John's Prep (1); Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (1); Martha's Vineyard at Salem (4:30).
Boys soccer — Needham at St. John's Prep (noon);
Girls soccer — Essex Tech at Lynnfield (9 a.m.); Pingree at Brooks (3:30); Newburyport at Bishop Fenwick (4); Salem Academy at Lynn Classical (4).
Field hockey — Manchester Essex at Danvers (12:30);
Cross country — McNiff Relays at Bishop Fenwick (10 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Football — Endicott at Catholic (noon).
Men’s soccer — Bridgewater State at Salem State (2); Gordon at Suffolk (3).
Women’s soccer — Salem State at Bridgewater State (11 a.m.); Gordon at Suffolk (noon); Curry at Endicott (1).
Field hockey — Fitchburg State at Salem State (11 a.m.); Gordon at Nichols (noon); Endicott at Tufts (noon).
Cross country — Pop Crowell Invitational at Gordon College (10:45 a.m.).
Volleyball — Gordon at Regis (10 a.m.) and vs. Fitchburg State (noon); Norwich at Salem State (noon);
Women’s tennis — Salve Regina at Gordon (noon); Roger Williams at Endicott (noon).
Men's golf — Endicott at Williams College Invitational (noon).