TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Salem at Saugus (11 a.m.); St. John's Prep at Tewksbury (1); Cardinal Spellman at Bishop Fenwick (2); Marblehead at Masconomet (4).

Baseball — Rivers at Pingree (3).

Boys lacrosse — Williston Northampton at Pingree (4). 

Girls lacrosse — Pingree at Williston Northampton (4).

Girls tennis — Pingree at Williston Northampton (4).

COLLEGE

Baseball — Salem State at Bridgewater State (DH, noon); Gordon at Wentworth (DH, noon); Endicott at Suffolk (DH, noon).

Softball — Wentworth at Gordon (DH, noon); Endicott at Curry (DH, noon); Bridgewater State at Salem State (DH, noon). 

Men's lacrosse — Wentworth at Endicott (1); Salem State at Mass. Maritime (7).

Women's lacrosse — Endicott at Wentworth (noon); Salve Regina at Gordon (6); Salem State at Framingham State (6).

Men's tennis — Endicott at Gordon (11 a.m.); Bridgewater State at Salem State (noon).

Women's tennis — Endicott at Gordon (11 a.m.).

Track and field — Gordon College Invitational (10 a.m.).

Swimming — Elms at Gordon (11 a.m.).

Women's volleyball — Eastern Nazarene at Gordon (3).

Women's soccer — Gordon at New England College (4).

TOMORROW

COLLEGE

Baseball — Suffolk at Endicott (DH, noon); Wentworth at Gordon (DH, 2).

Softball — Curry at Endicott (DH, noon); Gordon at Wentworth (DH, 1).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you