TODAY'S SPORTS

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) — Chelmsford at Middleton/Peabody (5:35); Beverly/Salem at Haverhill (7).

New England Collegiate Baseball League — Martha's Vineyard at North Shore Navigators (11:05 a.m.).

North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at Manchester (5:45); Kingston at Beverly Recs (7).

Intertown Twilight League — Hamilton Generals at Rowley Rams (5:45); Rockport at Beverly Giants (5:45).

TOMORROW

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

District 15 Williamsport tournament — Championship game at Harry Ball Field, Beverly: Challenger exhibition (5:30); Beverly vs. Gloucester (7:30).

District 16 Williamsport tournament — Championship game at Wyoma, Lynn: Peabody West vs. Swampscott (5:45).

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) — Beverly/Salem at Andover (6).

North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Phillies at Swampscott (7); North Shore Freedom at Peabody Champions (7:45); Marblehead at Kingston (8).

Intertown Twilight League — Rowley at Hamilton Generals (5:45).

SUMMER BASKETBALL

North Shore Girls High School League —  at Plains Park, Danvers: Danvers vs. Beverly (6:30); Masconomet vs. Essex Tech (7:30); Hamilton-Wenham vs. Peabody (8:30).

