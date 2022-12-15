TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys basketball — Ipswich at Whittier (5:30); Masconomet at Northeast Metro (7).
Girls basketball — St. Joseph Prep at Salem Academy (5:30); Marblehead at Ipswich (6:30).
Swimming — Bishop Fenwick at Malden.
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Brooks/Pingree Christmas Tournament: New Hampton at Pingree (4:15).
Girls hockey — Pingree at Newton Country Day (6).
Boys basketball — Salem Academy at Pioneer Charter School of Science II (5:45); Hamilton-Wenham at Lynnfield (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (6:30); Beverly at Peabody (7); Salem at Marblehead (7); Swampscott at Gloucester (7).
Girls basketball — Salem Academy at Pioneer Charter School of Science II (4:15); Whittier at Essex Tech (5:30); Thayer at Pingree (5:30); Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Lynnfield at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Peabody at Beverly (6:30); Marblehead at Salem (7); Gloucester at Swampscott (7).