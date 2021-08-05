TODAY'S SPORTS

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) — Northeast Regional at Fitton Field, Worcester: Beverly/Salem vs Hamburg, N.Y. (4:30).

 New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Division semifinals, Game 2: Keene at North Shore Navigators (6:30).

North Shore Baseball League — Playoffs, Game 1: Rowley at North Shore Storm (6); Swampscott Sox at Manchester (7:45); North Shore Phillies at Peabody Champions (7:45); Kingston at Northeast Tide (8).

Intertown Twilight League — Manchester at Hamilton Generals (5:45).

American Legion (Juniors) — 

 

TOMORROW 

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) — Northeast Regional at Fitton Field, Worcester: Beverly/Salem vs TBD (TBD)

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Division semifinals, Game 3 (if necessary): North Shore Navigators at Keene (6:30).

North Shore Baseball League — Playoffs, Game 2: Manchester at Swampscott Sox; Northeast at Kingston (7:30); North Shore Storm at Rowley; Peabody Champions at North Shore Phillies.

Intertown Twilight League — Rockport at Topsfield (5:45).

