TODAY'S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Northeast Regional at Fitton Field, Worcester: Beverly/Salem vs Hamburg, N.Y. (4:30).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Division semifinals, Game 2: Keene at North Shore Navigators (6:30).
North Shore Baseball League — Playoffs, Game 1: Rowley at North Shore Storm (6); Swampscott Sox at Manchester (7:45); North Shore Phillies at Peabody Champions (7:45); Kingston at Northeast Tide (8).
Intertown Twilight League — Manchester at Hamilton Generals (5:45).
American Legion (Juniors) —
TOMORROW
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Northeast Regional at Fitton Field, Worcester: Beverly/Salem vs TBD (TBD)
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Division semifinals, Game 3 (if necessary): North Shore Navigators at Keene (6:30).
North Shore Baseball League — Playoffs, Game 2: Manchester at Swampscott Sox; Northeast at Kingston (7:30); North Shore Storm at Rowley; Peabody Champions at North Shore Phillies.
Intertown Twilight League — Rockport at Topsfield (5:45).
||||