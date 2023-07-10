TODAY’S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — at Harry Ball Field, Beverly, Game 3: Middleton vs. Gloucester (5:30 p.m.); Game 4: Danvers American vs. Hamilton-Wenham (7:30).
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Salem vs. Lynnfield at Pine Hill, Lynn (5:45).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Haverhill at Beverly/Salem (6); Methuen at Peabody/Middleton (St. John’s Prep, 6); Lowell at Marblehead/Swampscott (7).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Bristol Blues at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
Intertown Twilight League — Beverly Giants at Ipswich Chiefs (5:45).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School League — at Plains Park, Danvers: North Reading vs. Ipswich (6); Essex Tech vs. Danvers (7); Marblehead vs. Beverly (8); Peabody vs. Bishop Fenwick (9).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — at Harry Ball Field, Beverly: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser (7).
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Peabody West vs. Monday’s winner of Salem vs. Lynnfield (TBA).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Beverly/Salem at Newburyport (6); Andover at Marblehead/Swampscott (7).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Ocean State (6:30).
North Shore Baseball League — Northeast Tide at Beverly Recs (7); Peabody Champions at Manchester (7:45); Swampscott Sox at Kingston (8).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Pingree vs. Manchester Essex (6); Hamilton-Wenham vs. Peabody (7); Gloucester vs. Ipswich (8).